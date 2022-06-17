Get to Know Your Orange Man: #70, OL Wil Froumy

It’s Friday and we continue on with #BigBoyWeek as today brings more Syracuse Orange offensive line profiles. Up next....

Name: Wil Froumy

Position: Offensive Line

Year: (Redshirt) Junior

Height: 6’6”

Weight: 280

Hometown: Exeter, N.H.

High School: Exeter

2021 stats: Froumy saw time against Albany, his first appearance of his Syracuse career

2022 projections: Just like last year he’ll be battling for a backup tackle spot and time on special teams units. This seems like a “make or break” year in that if he’s unable to crack the two-deep then he could look to finish his final season elsewhere. We do need to see how Robert Anae wants to use his lineman so the new OC could open up opportunities for players like Froumy.

How’d he get here?: The New England native chose Syracuse over New Hampshire, UMass and Bryant.

What’d recruiting sites say?: Three stars from 247, and two stars from Rivals.

Money Quote: From his Signing Day Froumy explained why he was ready to take on a new challenge at Syracuse

“I know I’m going to play with people who are going to be in the NFL, and that’s pretty cool,”

Instagram: @wilfroumy

This is quite the departure from Wil’s official roster head shot.

Interesting nugget o’interest: Peak Achievement Athletics, the parent company of Bauer Hockey, Easton and Maverik Lacrosse has their headquarters in Wil’s hometown of Exeter, NH.

Let’s get a look at ya: Let’s skip the high school clips and get a look at Wil running a practice drill