Feedback Friday: Syracuse Football edition

We want to know what you think about kickoff times and promotions

By Kevin M Wall
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: APR 01 Syracuse Spring Game Photo by Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

TGIF Syracuse Orange fans. We’re back to get more of your thoughts around Syracuse athletics. Today we focus on the 2022 football schedule so let us know what you think of the following:

Poll

What do you think about Syracuse’s evening kickoff times early in the season?

view results
  • 9%
    Don’t like it. Football should be played during the day
    (11 votes)
  • 42%
    Love it. More time to get outside/tailgate
    (52 votes)
  • 48%
    Doesn’t matter what time it is as long as the Orange win
    (59 votes)
122 votes total Vote Now

Poll

What are your thoughts on Wagner being the Homecoming opponent?

view results
  • 52%
    Homecoming should be a win
    (64 votes)
  • 47%
    Would rather have a better game to come back to campus to see
    (57 votes)
121 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which promotional day are you excited about for next season?

view results
  • 4%
    Youth Sports Day (Louisville)
    (5 votes)
  • 3%
    Homecoming (Wagner)
    (4 votes)
  • 3%
    Family Weekend (NC State)
    (4 votes)
  • 77%
    Orange Out (Notre Dame)
    (92 votes)
  • 11%
    Military Appreciation Day (Florida St)
    (14 votes)
119 votes total Vote Now

What sort of promotions would you like to see from Syracuse? Any giveaway items that would convince you to come to the Dome? Let us know in the comments

