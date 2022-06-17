Get to Know Your Orange Man: #63, OG Chris Bleich

Our Syracuse Orange roster preview continues as we examine another member of the O-Line.

Name: Christopher Bleich

Position: Offensive Line

Year: Redshirt Junior

Height: 6’6”

Weight: 335 lbs.

Hometown: Hanover Township, PA

High School: Wyoming Valley West

2021 stats: He started seven games at guard and appeared in an eighth. Those starts all game before the bye and his absence was notable as the rushing attack grounded to a halt afterwards.

2022 projections: Bleich is expected to start at guard once again. Sean Tucker’s breakout season last year was in large part due to his ability to open up holes on the left side, and he should once again play a major role in that regard. His major concern is staying healthy, as to this point Chris has not played a full season. He had two surgeries in the offseason to address injuries, so we’ll see if they can keep him on the field.

How’d he get here?: Transferred from Florida after the 2019 season. He was once committed to Penn State but later turned them down along with fellow PA school Pitt.

What’d recruiting sites say?: ESPN rated him 4 stars, while others gave him 3.

Money Quote: When the NCAA ruled Chris ineligible to play in 2020 (because... reasons?) he took it like a champ.

To all the fans that showed endless support of me since I got here I want to say thank you to each and everyone of you for all your words of encouragement to me in these tough times. But sadly, today I was informed my waiver was denied by the NCAA.. — Chris Bleich (@Bleich67) September 10, 2020

Twitter: @Bleich67

Instagram: @cbleich67

Interesting nugget o’interest: Bleich’s hometown is just a few minutes away from Scranton. Plenty of SU greats originated from the region... or so I’ve heard.

Let’s get a look at ya: Here’s what Chris had to say after his first game in a Syracuse uniform.