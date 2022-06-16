Boeheim’s Army sets roster for 2022 TBT

It’s summer in Syracuse, which means not much is going on for Syracuse Orange athletics. However, in recent times, that has meant the Syracuse alumni (along with a few friends) take to the main stage. Boeheim’s Army won The Basketball Tournament last season and look to repeat again.

ESPN’s Dave McMenamin announced the Boeheim’s Army roster for this year’s TBT on Twitter. A source confirmed the roster to us at NunesMagician.

Boeheim’s Army has put its team together to look to repeat in @thetournament, sources tell ESPN:

DJ Kennedy

DeAndre Kane

Kyle Wiltjer

Dee Bost

Tyler Ennis

Rakeem Christmas

CJ Fair

Andrew White

Marek Dolezaj

Once again, Adam Weitsman & Shaun Belbey spearheaded roster construction — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) June 15, 2022

DJ Kennedy, DeAndre Kane, Andrew White and CJ Fair all return from last year’s 2021 championship team. They’re joined by some notable Orange alumni, including Tyler Ennis, Rakeem Christmas and most notably, Marek Dolezaj. We may or may not say that last statement due to the discovery of his love of pizza revealed by our very own James Szuba.

And since the mix of Orange alums and non-Orange alums worked well last year, Adam Weitsman and Shaun Belbey went out and found a couple other newcomers from outside the Syracuse program to join the ranks. First up is Kyle Wiltjer, the former Kentucky and Gonzaga forward. Syracuse fans may remember Wiltjer as part of the Gonzaga team that the Orange beat in the Sweet 16 during its 2016 NCAA Final Four run. Wiltjer has played in TBT before in 2020.

The other newcomer to the team is Dee Bost. The former Mississippi State player is now in his third season in TBT after playing in 2019 and in 2021. He currently plays his pro basketball in Turkey, where Tyler Ennis also plays.

How do you guys like the look of this year’s squad? Sound off in the comments below.