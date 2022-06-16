Get to Know Your Orange Man: #71, OL Enrique Cruz Jr.

We keep moving through the Syracuse Orange offensive line. Up next...

Name: Enrique Cruz Jr.

Position: Offensive Line

Year: Redshirt Freshman

Height: 6’6”

Weight: 303 lbs.

Hometown: Chicago, Ill.

High School: Willowbrook

2021 stats: No appearances, hence the redshirt.

2022 projections: An athlete, Cruz brings a highly touted big body to another year of collegiate level weight training. He’s likely on the two-deep somewhere and could be a big portion of the depth Mike Schmidt is trying to build. A former four sport guy, playing basketball and wrestling in high school as well as track (shotput), he’s got the tools to make an impact.

How’d he get here?: Arizona, Arizona State, Indiana, Louisville, Mississippi State, Oklahoma State, and West Virginia were all in the mix for Cruz.

What’d recruiting sites say?: Four stars from 247sports, three stars from ESPN and Rivals.

Money quote: We knew Cruz was recruited by Cavanaugh and came in under Schmidt, which wasn’t entirely blind. He did have insight on his new o-line coach Mike Schmidt, but also knew Syracuse was the right fit:

I didn’t. You can’t just go to school for the coaches because the coaches can leave whenever. You gotta go to school because you like it. So, at the same time, I wish he could’ve coached me, but I went to Syracuse for Syracuse. I know Coach (Mike) Schmidt. I talked to him on the phone. He’s a good person, so I can’t wait for him to coach me too.

Twitter feed: @Enriquecruzz1

Tweets of wonder: Cruz meeting and greeting:

Blessings pic.twitter.com/6hu7l2n7xJ — Enrique A Cruz Jr (@Enriquecruzz1) April 11, 2022

Interesting nugget o’interest: Cruz was also a shot putter in high school, winning his conference championship this year.

Let’s get a look at ya: Good to see the coaches also embracing the “Syracruz” nickname.