Get to Know Your Orange Man: #72, OT Mark Petry

As the Syracuse Orange look to become #GermanysCollegeTeam we say Hallo to

Name: Mark Petry

Position: Offensive tackle

Year: Redshirt Sophomore

Height: 6’4”

Weight: 269

Hometown: Hochheim am Main, Germany

High School: Graf-Stauffenberg-Gymnasium

Prior School: Ellsworth Community College

2021 Stats: Injured, because he’s an offensive lineman here.

2022 Projections: Petry dropped a few pounds and is back at fighting weight coming off a season long injury. Prior he was getting special teams looks and was in the two-deep, so there’s some promise here. Since the starters plus Ellis are pretty entrenched, I could see him getting some run spelling someone or working his way towards an inevitable injury backup. At this point, next man up is probably him, Anthony Red, Enrique Cruz or Jakub Bradford.

How’d He Get Here?: Ellsworth Community College in Iowa. He spent a season there before donning the Orange.

What’d Recruiting Sites Say?: 3-Star recruit according to Rivals. He was the #31 offensive tackle recruit from the JuCo ranks per 247Sports.

Money Quote: Mark talked to Europe’s Elite, about his JuCo experience.

“During that time, I experienced a lot and I am glad I took the JuCo route, from a fire in the dorms to living on the bus on the road for a week, to waiting 6 hours in the middle of the night on the side of the road because the tire broke. To seeing people get cut from the team because of stealing and smoking and just making dumb decisions to late at night. The Ups and Downs, because a few players made a dumb decisions, most of that I can’t and won’t tell my mum, but I am still glad I took this route..”

Twitterfeed: @Mark_P42

Tweets Of Wonder: Back at home mentoring the next generation of international talent.

I love to see it @MSaldern is working with ppi alum @mark_p42 at Syracuse!! I love to see our guys giving back to the next generations pic.twitter.com/OmrTxa0kWf — Brandon Collier (@BCollierPPI) July 6, 2021

Interesting Nugget O’Interest: The JuCo he attended has a solid history of putting players in the league, with Andre Tippett (HOF, Patriots), Ken Bishop (Cowboys), Dale Carter (Chiefs), Mistral Raymond (Vikings), and Jaleel Scott (Ravens) all finding their way there.

Let’s Get A Good Look Atcha: Some highlights from Hudl —