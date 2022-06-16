Two Syracuse women’s soccer alums are competing to make the 2023 Women’s World Cup

The Syracuse Orange women’s soccer program hasn’t enjoyed a lot of on-field success since the move to the ACC, but playing in the best conference in the country has helped some individuals launch their careers. Two former Syracuse goalies find themselves competing for spots on their national teams: Courtney Brosnan with the Republic of Ireland and Lysianne Proulx with Canada.

Brosnan who played for the Orange from 2014-17 and the Irish squad find themselves in 3rd place in Group A in the 2023 World Cup UEFA Qualifiers. She has gotten the start in all five of the qualifiers so far and Ireland are 2-2-1 and have only allowed four goals. Their next match is June 27th vs Georgia.

Lysianne Proulx followed Brosnan at Syracuse and just recently she was added to Canada’s roster for upcoming international play. Proulx has been on Canada’s U17 and U20 squads and we’ll see if she takes the field in any of Canada’s three upcoming games.

Maybe we’ll have Orange representation in the next two World Cups and wouldn’t it be something if a Syracuse alum claims a World Cup title before another Syracuse alum is part of a NBA Champion.