Get to Know Your Orange Man: #74, OL Jakob Bradford

Name: Jakob Bradford

Position: Offensive Line

Year: Redshirt Sophomore

Height: 6’5”

Weight: 296 lbs

Hometown: Brooklyn Park, Minn.

High School: Park Center (Iowa Central CC)

2021 stats: Bradford got two games at offensive line last season.

2022 projections: As usual, Syracuse’s starters on the offensive line are pretty secure and known. Bradford isn’t one of them, but he’s consistently on the second line. Expect Bradford to continue to grow as the Orange prep him for a potential starting role next season.

How’d he get here?: Bradford was mainly considering Syracuse and Virginia Tech during the transfer process but stuck with the Orange.

What’d recruiting sites say?: Three stars as a JUCO transfer.

Money quote: Bradford told Sports Illustrated’s Mike McAllister what Syracuse could expect from him.

“They can expect a good teammate,” Bradford said. “They can expect a hard worker. Great competition. That’s what I can promise them.”

Twitter feed: @jakobbradford74

Tweets of wonder: Be careful of what your boss has access to.

How do you find these pictures?? all love coach I appreciate you for these past 2 years let’s get after those boys this week‼️ https://t.co/SqgM1DdWUB — Jakob Bradford (@jakobbradford74) April 19, 2021

Interesting nugget o’interest: Bradford signed with Syracuse before the Orange signed Mike Schmidt. Essentially, he signed with Cuse without an offensive line coach.

Let’s get a look at ya: Good ol’ signing day tape.