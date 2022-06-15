It’s time for Syracuse to embrace sports analytics

We’ve talked about ways the Syracuse Orange can compete with the ACC counterparts. There’s the Dome renovation, the plans for the Lally Complex, adding to the coaching staff salary pool and one other area where Syracuse could leverage the strength of the University. Yes, we’re talking about sports analytics, but more specifically sports fashion analytics.

You know The Official Jim Boeheim Jacket Toss Tracker™ showed the power of a well-timed fashion adjustment. Over three seasons of tosses, the Orange only lost one time when Jim shed his sports coat while Syracuse had the lead. Last season there were no jackets to toss and the Orange had their first sub .500 season under Boeheim. Coincidence or science? Well the numbers don’t lie and if a manager was alerted to the right time for Jim to toss an item to the floor in disgust to maintain a second-half lead, then that’s what should be done.

Kayla Treanor had an up and down first season in Syracuse but when she broke out this Otto hat on the sideline her team responded with some of their best performances on the season.

The Orange got into the post-season and Treanor went with a Block S cap and her team struggled. They were knocked out in their 1st game of the ACC Tournament and then couldn’t compete with Northwestern in the NCAA Tournament. But what if the Otto hat was on the sidelines for those games? Could Syracuse have found themselves playing for a title again?

It doesn’t have to stop here. Dino Babers mixes up his choice of outerwear so often that it’s hard to figure out which ones work. Do Ian McIntyre and Gary Gait know which ties bring more wins? How will Felisha Legette-Jack know whether to go casual or not in her first season in the Dome? That’s what the fashion analytics staff can handle.

You know that old saying, “You look good, you feel good. You feel good, you coach good”.....well nothing looks better than winning and there is a way to maximize those odds through cold. hard data.