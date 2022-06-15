Get to Know Your Orange Man:#73, OL Wes Hoeh

We continue to make our way through the Syracuse Orange offensive line. Up next...
Name: Wes Hoeh
Position: Offensive Line
Year: Freshman
Height: 6’4”
Weight: 281 pounds
Hometown: Glenn Ellyn, IL
High School: Glenbard West
2021 stats: Redshirt season
2022 projections: Wes still seems to be lower on the depth chart than some other players so I would expect limited snaps for him this season. His focus should be on improving technique and strength as Syracuse will need to replace a number of lineman in 2023.
How’d he get here?: Chose the Syracuse Orange over offers from Appalachian State, Navy and a bunch of MAC and Ivy League schools
What’d recruiting sites say?: Three stars all around
Money Quote: Wes’ high school coach told syracuse.com that the Orange were getting aa player who wouldn’t back down- maybe that’s where Wes’ rugby experience comes in.
“He’s a guy who plays offensive line with a defensive mentality.”
Instagram: @whoeh212
You’ll want to scroll to the 3rd pic...trust us.
Interesting nugget o’interest: Wes’ high school has produced a number of famous alums including actor Gary Sinise and Indianapolis 500 winner Bobby Rahal
Let’s get a look at ya: Here’s Wes’ signing day video
