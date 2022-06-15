Get to Know Your Orange Man:#73, OL Wes Hoeh

We continue to make our way through the Syracuse Orange offensive line. Up next...

Name: Wes Hoeh

Position: Offensive Line

Year: Freshman

Height: 6’4”

Weight: 281 pounds

Hometown: Glenn Ellyn, IL

High School: Glenbard West

2021 stats: Redshirt season

2022 projections: Wes still seems to be lower on the depth chart than some other players so I would expect limited snaps for him this season. His focus should be on improving technique and strength as Syracuse will need to replace a number of lineman in 2023.

How’d he get here?: Chose the Syracuse Orange over offers from Appalachian State, Navy and a bunch of MAC and Ivy League schools

What’d recruiting sites say?: Three stars all around

Money Quote: Wes’ high school coach told syracuse.com that the Orange were getting aa player who wouldn’t back down- maybe that’s where Wes’ rugby experience comes in.

“He’s a guy who plays offensive line with a defensive mentality.”

Instagram: @whoeh212

You’ll want to scroll to the 3rd pic...trust us.

Interesting nugget o’interest: Wes’ high school has produced a number of famous alums including actor Gary Sinise and Indianapolis 500 winner Bobby Rahal

Let’s get a look at ya: Here’s Wes’ signing day video