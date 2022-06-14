Get to Know Your Orange Man: #75, OL Austyn Kauhi

We continue our Syracuse Orange roster preview with a native of the Aloha state.
Name: Austyn Kauhi
Position: Offensive Line
Year: Redshirt Freshman
Height: 6’5”
Weight: 271 lbs.
Hometown: Nanakuli, Hawaii
High School: Kamehameha High School
2021 stats: Appeared in one game.
2022 projections: Kauhi will likely end up as a backup tackle. With one of the starting spots locked down by Matthew Bergeron, who has yet to miss a game, he’ll be hard pressed to see the field on offense. He should get meaningful time blocking on special teams and can continue to develop under some veterans.
Twitter: @avstyyn
Tweet of Wonder: These pictures were taken in December 2020. In Syracuse. With no snow. Truly strange times we live in...
CUSE!! pic.twitter.com/olKCd6CnvP— AU$TYN KAUHI (@avstyyn) December 4, 2020
Instagram: @avstyyn
How’d he get here?: Kauhi chose the Orange over offers from Hawaii, San Diego State, UCF, and elsewhere.
What’d recruiting sites say?: He earned three stars from 247 Sports but only two stars from Rivals. Rated the top offensive tackle in the Aloha State from the Class of 2021.
Money Quote: Kauhi spoke about accepting his SU scholarship with Hawai’i TV station KHON:
“It meant a lot, because there are a lot of talented people here in Hawai’i, but a lot of them don’t get recognized. I’m grateful that what I can do has been recognized by the college coaches. I’m blessed to have the opportunity to play off island and at a big school.”
Interesting nugget o’interest: Austyn’s brother, Anstyn, is a Safety for Olivet Nazarene University of the NAIA.
Let’s get a look at ya: Here’s Kauhi’s Signing Day film
