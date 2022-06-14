Syracuse track: NCAA Outdoor Championships recap

The Syracuse Orange athletic season came to a close on Friday evening in Eugene Oregon. At the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships, We already told you about Nathan Henderson’s performance in the men’s 1500, but two other Syracuse athletes competed in Eugene.

Sophomore Jaheem Hayles was unable to replicate his semi-final performance and had to settle for a 9th-place finish (and 2nd-Team All-America honors) in the 110m hurdles. Hayles’ time in the final was 13.73 as it appeared he stumbled a bit heading into the first hurdle and was unable to get back on track the rest of the way. With National Champion Trey Cunningham from Florida State finishing his career, Hayles will be one of the top ACC hurdlers in 2023.

Annie Boos was Syracuse’s only women’s representative at Eugene. The graduate transfer was 24th in the 3000m steeplechase, finishing in a time of 10:35. Boos earned Honorable Mention All-America honors after a strong senior season. She emerged to help lead the Syracuse distance group in the absence of Amanda Vestri who was a redshirt this season.

Congratulations to these Orange athletes and we’ll wait to see who takes a step forward for Syracuse in 22-23.