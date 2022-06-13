Get to Know Your Orange Man: #77, OT Tyler Magnuson

We’re hitting the 70s and that means the focus goes to some of the bigger players on the Syracuse Orange roster

Name: Tyler Magnuson

Position: Offensive line

Height: 6’6”

Weight: 286 lbs

Class: Redshirt Freshman

Hometown: Plymouth, MN

High School: Wayzata

2021 stats: Steve won his bet that Tyler would redshirt his first season in Syracuse.

2022 projections: After spring practice it appears that Tyler is firmly in the mix to be a backup at tackle. He’ll probably be on the special teams blocking units and could see time in short-yardage situations. Talk form the spring focused around Tyler’s skills so as he gets stronger he could find himself emerging as a starter in 2023.

How’d he get here?: He had an offer from Duke and Arizona as well as Army and Air Force so obviously academics were a strong suit in high school.

What’d recruiting sites say?: Three stars from 247

Instagram feed: @tyler.magnuson

Interesting nugget o’interest: Wayzata High School is the largest secondary school in the state of Minnesota

Let’s get a look at ya: Signing Day breakdown from two former Orange coaches