Get to Know Your Orange Man: #80, WR Isaiah Jones

It’s a new week of Get to Know Your Syracuse Orange football players and let’s start with.
Name: Isaiah Jones
Position: Wide Receiver
Year: Redshirt Sophomore
Height: 6’4”
Weight: 203 lbs.
Hometown: Cocoa, Fla.
High School: Cocoa (via El Camino College)
2021 stats: Jones was active in four games last season which was down from 2020.
2022 projections: It’s hard to see him jumping over a number of receivers but as we’ve said before this is a new staff and a new opportunity for everyone to make their case for playing time. Maybe we see Jones used in red zone packages and contributing on special teams.
How’d he get here?: Played one year at El Camino College where he caught 19 passes for 238 yards and a score and then transferred to Syracuse.
What’d recruiting sites say?: No news
Twitter feed: @Isaiahjones84
Tweets of wonder: Ohana
Family. pic.twitter.com/fNN2oQMut5— Syracuse Football (@CuseFootball) August 14, 2021
Interesting nugget o’interest: If football doesn’t work out for Jones, maybe he can follow the career path of another Cocoa HS alum, Scott Thompson a.k.a Carrot Top
Let’s get a look at ya: Here’s a shot of Jones working in the red-zone offense during spring practice
The final Syracuse football spring practice thread (open scrimmage to come on Friday):— Stephen Bailey (@Stephen_Bailey1) March 30, 2022
Isaiah Jones capped the goal-line period with this one-handed catch on a back-shoulder bullet from Justin Lamson. As impressive a play as I’ve seen these last few weeks. Wish I got better pic.twitter.com/Kqlm9xmrym
