Get to Know Your Orange Man: #80, WR Isaiah Jones

It’s a new week of Get to Know Your Syracuse Orange football players and let’s start with.

Name: Isaiah Jones

Position: Wide Receiver

Year: Redshirt Sophomore

Height: 6’4”

Weight: 203 lbs.

Hometown: Cocoa, Fla.

High School: Cocoa (via El Camino College)

2021 stats: Jones was active in four games last season which was down from 2020.

2022 projections: It’s hard to see him jumping over a number of receivers but as we’ve said before this is a new staff and a new opportunity for everyone to make their case for playing time. Maybe we see Jones used in red zone packages and contributing on special teams.

How’d he get here?: Played one year at El Camino College where he caught 19 passes for 238 yards and a score and then transferred to Syracuse.

What’d recruiting sites say?: No news

Twitter feed: @Isaiahjones84

Tweets of wonder: Ohana

Interesting nugget o’interest: If football doesn’t work out for Jones, maybe he can follow the career path of another Cocoa HS alum, Scott Thompson a.k.a Carrot Top

Let’s get a look at ya: Here’s a shot of Jones working in the red-zone offense during spring practice