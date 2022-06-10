Boeheim’s Army’s road to defending their TBT title will start in Syracuse

As Syracuse Orange fans head into summer we wanted to remind you that once again Boeheim’s Army will begin their journey towards a 2nd straight TBT title in Syracuse. The defending champs will host the Syracuse Regional of the 2022 TBT at SRC Arena from July 22-25 and you can get tickets for all sessions now. We’ll also be partnering with TBT again this summer to run a bracket challenge so keep tuned for more details.

While we wait to learn the full field we do know of two other squads who will be in Syracuse. Blue Collar U (the Buffalo alumni team) and Friday Beers (formerly Armored Athlete) are confirmed for the regional. After what happened in 2020 when Syracuse hosted Buffalo, a game between the two squads could get spicy. And we suspect Friday Beers will move a lot of merch with that name and script logo but can they cash in on the court?

It could be a different Boeheim’s Army roster for this summer as Tyler Lydon has retired and last year’s hero Keifer Sykes was playing with Oshae Brissett and the Indiana Pacers. Will Adam Weitsman bring back DJ Kennedy and Tyrese Rice? Could we see a Boeheim (or two) enlist with the Army next month? You would expect Eric Devendorf to get his co-host Kris Joseph back in the mix this summer but we’ll keep you posted on those roster announcements as we get closer to the games.

Here is this summer’s full TBT schedule and I think the Rucker Park games are going to be incredibly fun to watch.

Dayton Regional (July 24-27)

New Mexico Regional (July 18-21)

Omaha Regional (July 16-19)

Rucker Park Regional (July 16-20)

Syracuse Regional (July 22-25)

West Virginia Regional (July 24-27)

Wichita Regional (July 22-28)

Xavier Regional (July 18-21)

TBT Finals & Championship - Dayton (July 29- Aug 2)

So our Friday discussion this week: Which players would you like to see suit up for Boeheim’s Army this summer?