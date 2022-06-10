Get to Know Your Orange Man: #81, TE Maximilian Mang

Name: Maximilian Mang

Position: Tight end

Year: Freshman

Height: 6-foot-7

Weight: 254 lbs.

Hometown: Nuthetal, Germany

High School: Leibniz-Gymnasium Potsdam

2021 stats: Five starts on the year and action in all twelve for the Syracuse Orange last season. Primarily the replacement for the blocking side of Chris Elmore, Mang recorded one catch for 12 yards.

2022 projections: With a new number and the change in offensive philosophy, perhaps we have some other options in 2022 for the Sorcerer Supreme. If not, he performed admirably as a blocking option at tight end last season, and that should be considered his primary role. He’s likely the first one in when Rhino needs a rest if there are bodies that need to be moved out there.

How’d he get here?: A Syracuse get after a few MAC offers. Those included Toledo, UMass, Central Michigan and Eastern Michigan.

What’d recruiting sites say?: Two stars, but that’s notoriously inaccurate in Euro circles.

Money Quote: As soon as Syracuse extended the offer, Mang quickly jumped at the opportunity.

“I got really excited because everybody that’s around me knows how much work I put in,” Mang said. “Once I got the offer, I really wanted (to pick Syracuse) because I really like Syracuse and the coaches.”

Twitter feed: @mang_maximilian

Tweet of wonder: We linked it last year, but this one’s too good to pass up again.

Dr. Mang is in the house.



Welcome to Syracuse, @mang_maximilian! pic.twitter.com/NWubIKMMYB — Syracuse Football (@CuseFootball) December 18, 2019

Interesting nugget o’interest: German interest in American football, in addition to having two players on the Orange roster, has led to six Germans playing in the NFL at present, many through the NFL International Player Pathway. Currently David Bada (Commanders), Marcel Dabo (Colts), Aaron Donkor (Seahawks), Dominik Eberle (Packers), Jakub Johnson (Raiders) and Vyncint Smith (Bucs) are active at the highest level of football.

Let’s get a look at ya: German high school clips because of course.