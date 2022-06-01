Syracuse men’s basketball schedules Georgetown for December meeting

The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball program officially has a date set for the Georgetown game. Syracuse will host the Hoyas on Dec. 10 inside the JMA Wireless Dome, per release.

Syracuse has played Georgetown 97 times dating back to 1930 with the Orange owning the all-time series edge 52-45. Syracuse has played Georgetown in each of the last seven seasons. Since Syracuse left the Big East, Georgetown has led the series 4-3. Despite a winless season in the Big East in 2021-22, the Hoyas managed to defeat Syracuse in a December meeting last season at Capital One Arena, 79-75.

Both programs are coming off losing seasons, including the first under .500 record of Jim Boeheim’s career. Boeheim will return for his 47th season as the head coach of Syracuse while Patrick Ewing returns for his sixth as the head coach of Georgetown.

With that, Syracuse’s non-conference schedule is taking shape. Along with an anticipated road game in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge and the Empire Classic in Brooklyn, the program has four confirmed non-conference games (listed below). Bryant is also reportedly on the non-conference schedule.

See non-conference slate below:

Nov. 7 - Lehigh, JMA Wireless Dome

Nov. 15 - Colgate, JMA Wireless Dome

Nov. 21 - Empire Classic, Barclays Center

Nov. 22 - Empire Classic, Barclays Center

Nov. 26 - Bryant, JMA Wireless Dome

Dec. 6 - Oakland, JMA Wireless Dome

Dec. 10 - Georgetown, JMA Wireless Dome