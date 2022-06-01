Two Syracuse football players among Mel Kiper Jr’s top NFL draft prospects

Syracuse Orange football fans didn’t get to hear any Syracuse names called during the 2022 NFL Draft but that’s likely to change next April. ESPN draft guru Mel Kiper Jr. released his top 25 2023 Draft prospects and top 10 players by position and two Orange players were listed.

Sean Tucker was 8th on Kiper’s list of running backs, a list topped by Texas’ Biljan Robinson. The third-year Syracuse runner is looking to build on a historic 2021 campaign and with a better passing threat he could find more room to run this fall. Tucker was the only ACC running back on Kiper’s list.

Syracuse cornerback Garrett Williams was 9th at his position and was also the top ACC corner among the draft prospects. Williams and Duce Chestnut give Syracuse one of the best duos in the league.

Orange fans will get to see five of Mel’s Top 25 overall prospects this season. Clemson defenders Bryan Bresse (6th), Myles Murphy (17th) and Trenton Simpson (25th) along with Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer (7th) and linebacker Isaiah Foskey (19th) will mean that plenty of NFL scouts will have eyes on Syracuse those weeks for sure. The two games will give Tucker, Williams and others an opportunity to make a name for themselves.