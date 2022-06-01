Get to Know Your Orange Man: #96, DL Elijah Wright

New football season. New Dome name. New reasons for optimism for Syracuse Orange fans? Let’s get to meeting the 2022 Orange....up next is

Name: Elijah “Bubba” Wright

Position: Defensive Line

Year: Redshirt Freshman

Height: 6-3

Weight: 277 lbs

Hometown: Syracuse, NY

High School: Solvay High School

2021 stats: Did not play last season.

2022 projections: Even with the many departures on the defensive line, Wright will likely only rotate in at best. He could see some time on special teams.

How’d he get here?: Wright joined the Orange as a Preferred Walk-On in 2020, turning down offers from Albany, American International, Cortland, Hobart and Utica.

What’s recruiting sites say?: Nobody showed the guy any love as he went unrated.

Money quote: “A lot of the Solvay coaching staff played at SU. Carrying on that tradition means a lot, knowing I’ll carry on that legacy.”

Twitter Feed: @bubbito11

Tweets of wonder: He hasn’t tweeted in over a year, so here’s something from his dad about the spring game he appeared in:

So proud of my son. Continues to work hard and it's paying off. First play that he waa in and he dominated. pic.twitter.com/84fe0R6U7J — Leyvon Wright (@LeyvonWright) April 5, 2022

Interesting nugget o’interest: According to Wright’s Syracuse bio, his father Leyvon played football for Alabama from 1995-1998.

Let’s get a look at ya: High school edition