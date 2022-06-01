Get to Know Your Orange Man: #96, DL Elijah Wright

New football season. New Dome name. New reasons for optimism for Syracuse Orange fans? Let’s get to meeting the 2022 Orange....up next is
Name: Elijah “Bubba” Wright
Position: Defensive Line
Year: Redshirt Freshman
Height: 6-3
Weight: 277 lbs
Hometown: Syracuse, NY
High School: Solvay High School
2021 stats: Did not play last season.
2022 projections: Even with the many departures on the defensive line, Wright will likely only rotate in at best. He could see some time on special teams.
How’d he get here?: Wright joined the Orange as a Preferred Walk-On in 2020, turning down offers from Albany, American International, Cortland, Hobart and Utica.
What’s recruiting sites say?: Nobody showed the guy any love as he went unrated.
Money quote: “A lot of the Solvay coaching staff played at SU. Carrying on that tradition means a lot, knowing I’ll carry on that legacy.”
Twitter Feed: @bubbito11
Tweets of wonder: He hasn’t tweeted in over a year, so here’s something from his dad about the spring game he appeared in:
So proud of my son. Continues to work hard and it's paying off. First play that he waa in and he dominated. pic.twitter.com/84fe0R6U7J— Leyvon Wright (@LeyvonWright) April 5, 2022
Interesting nugget o’interest: According to Wright’s Syracuse bio, his father Leyvon played football for Alabama from 1995-1998.
Let’s get a look at ya: High school edition
Loading comments...