Syracuse football quarterback Justin Lamson out with injury

Syracuse Orange fans got some bad news to start their week. According to Nate Mink from Syracuse.com backup quarterback Justin Lamson suffered a non-contact knee injury which required surgery. The injury occurred during spring practice which is unfortunate because those who watched the spring game saw Lamson take a big step forward in terms of challenging for playing time in the fall.

While there is no confirmation on the injury, non-contact knee injury leading to surgery often means a torn ACL so Lamson’s likely on the sidelines this Fall. While Garrett Shrader had been penciled in as the starter heading into the summer, the hope was that Lamson’s presence would push him to be more efficient as a passer.

GO LONG.



Justin Lamson to Damien Alford for the 75-yd TD!



Dino Babers and staff will now have to get JaCobian Morgan and Dan Villari to take steps forward this summer and be ready to challenge Shrader (or be ready in case he’s unable to play at any point in 2022). Let’s hope Justin makes a full recovery as he has given Orange fans hope for the future success of the football program.