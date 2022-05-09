Syracuse softball earns berth in ACC Championships

The Syracuse Orange softball team had struggled throughout the ACC schedule. Heading into the final weekend, Syracuse needed to sweep the North Carolina Tar Heels to keep their season alive. The Orange did just that winning 3-1 on Friday, 6-1 on Saturday and closing the series out with a dominant 9-1 win on Sunday. This gave Syracuse a record of 24-20 on the season, 7-15 in ACC play.
Bases clearing RBI for Paris on senior day— Syracuse Softball (@CuseSB) May 8, 2022
B3 | Syracuse 8, North Carolina 0 pic.twitter.com/HkswhnXfRb
Syracuse earned the #9 seed and will play #8 Louisville on Wednesday in Pittsburgh at 1 pm on the ACC Network. The Orange dropped all three games to the Cardinals in the regular season and were out-scored 15-3. Anything can happen now that its single-elimination and Syracuse will hope to ride this weekend’s momentum into Wednesday’s game. The winner of the opener will advance to face the #1 seed Virginia Tech Hokies.
Here’s the full ACC Championship schedule and television information.
2022 ACC Softball Championship Schedule
Wednesday, May 11
Game 1: #8 Louisville vs. #9 Syracuse, 1 p.m., ACCN
Game 2: #7 Georgia Tech vs. #10 NC State, 3:30 p.m., ACCN
Thursday, May 12
Game 3: #1 Virginia Tech vs. Winner Game 1, 11 a.m., ACCN
Game 4: #4 Notre Dame vs. #5 Clemson, 1:30 p.m., ACCN
Game 5: #2 Duke vs. Winner Game 2, 5 p.m., ACCN
Game 6: #3 Florida State vs. #6 Virginia, 7:30 p.m., ACCN
Friday, May 13
Game 7: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 1 p.m., ACCN
Game 8: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 3:30 p.m., ACCN
Saturday, May 14
Game 9: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 1 p.m., ESPN2
Good luck to the Orange as they look to keep their season alive.
