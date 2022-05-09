Syracuse softball earns berth in ACC Championships

The Syracuse Orange softball team had struggled throughout the ACC schedule. Heading into the final weekend, Syracuse needed to sweep the North Carolina Tar Heels to keep their season alive. The Orange did just that winning 3-1 on Friday, 6-1 on Saturday and closing the series out with a dominant 9-1 win on Sunday. This gave Syracuse a record of 24-20 on the season, 7-15 in ACC play.

Bases clearing RBI for Paris on senior day



B3 | Syracuse 8, North Carolina 0 pic.twitter.com/HkswhnXfRb — Syracuse Softball (@CuseSB) May 8, 2022

Syracuse earned the #9 seed and will play #8 Louisville on Wednesday in Pittsburgh at 1 pm on the ACC Network. The Orange dropped all three games to the Cardinals in the regular season and were out-scored 15-3. Anything can happen now that its single-elimination and Syracuse will hope to ride this weekend’s momentum into Wednesday’s game. The winner of the opener will advance to face the #1 seed Virginia Tech Hokies.

Here’s the full ACC Championship schedule and television information.

2022 ACC Softball Championship Schedule

Wednesday, May 11

Game 1: #8 Louisville vs. #9 Syracuse, 1 p.m., ACCN

Game 2: #7 Georgia Tech vs. #10 NC State, 3:30 p.m., ACCN

Thursday, May 12

Game 3: #1 Virginia Tech vs. Winner Game 1, 11 a.m., ACCN

Game 4: #4 Notre Dame vs. #5 Clemson, 1:30 p.m., ACCN

Game 5: #2 Duke vs. Winner Game 2, 5 p.m., ACCN

Game 6: #3 Florida State vs. #6 Virginia, 7:30 p.m., ACCN

Friday, May 13

Game 7: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 1 p.m., ACCN

Game 8: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 3:30 p.m., ACCN

Saturday, May 14

Game 9: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 1 p.m., ESPN2

Good luck to the Orange as they look to keep their season alive.