Troy Nunes is an Absolute Podcast: Schedule Us, Cowards!

In a week where we thought the only Syracuse Orange news the guys would discuss was around a hypothetical multiverse of madness, the program delivered an actual universe of madness that left the group scratching their collective Orange heads.

In this week’s edition of the Podcast, the guys talked about...

Syracuse is playing Penn State in 2027-2028. Uhhhh...

Why is this a bad matchup for both sides?

The recruiting “advantage” from these games doesn’t exist. Sorry.

CROOTIN’ TALK! We need more beef. Now.

Jim Boeheim is going to play man to man defense. This is not a drill!

Syracuse lacrosse transfers are not ideal for the Orange

Cuse Awards recap!

Miles Robinson, Syracuse legend, is seriously injured. This is really sad.

ENTER THE MULTIVERSE (Spoiler Talk)

