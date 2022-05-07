Syracuse football adds transfer wide receiver D’Marcus Adams

The Syracuse Orange football team picked up a commitment from a transfer on Friday, but not at a position we anticipated. Syracuse added Florida Atlantic wide receiver D’Marcus Adams, who began his college career at Florida State.

Excited for the next chapter because I know the author✍ #Committed pic.twitter.com/U5ZW8n8cpL — ϟ ZOOM ϟ (@D3era) May 6, 2022

Adams has played both wide receiver and defensive back in college and he’ll have two seasons of eligibility to play for Syracuse. Orange wide receivers coach Michael Johnson is familiar with him from their time together at Florida Atlantic.

While he only caught three passes for 94 yards at FAU last season, he had 85 yards receiving at Florida last year. Adams brings tremendous speed and athleticism and seems like a worthwhile player to take a chance on if you’re Syracuse. How fast you ask? Well the four-star recruit ran a 47.6 in the 400m in high school and jumped over 24 feet in the long jump. Immediately he becomes someone the Orange could use as a kick returner and his speed on the outside could force opponents to send help over the top.

We’ll see if he can put it together in the next two seasons but Syracuse is in need of more playmakers on offense so he’ll get a long look this summer. This brings the Orange to 84 scholarships so any help on the offensive or defensive line would likely come from the JUCO ranks....unless there is more attrition this summer.