Syracuse basketball alum Buddy Boeheim Invited to G-League Elite Camp

Former Syracuse Orange guard Buddy Boeheim was recently invited to the G-League Elite Camp which will take place in Chicago on May 16 and 17. Boeheim has been preparing for the event at Lifetime Fitness in New York City per video from Draft Express.

Watched Syracuse's Buddy Boeheim getting ready for the G League Elite Camp yesterday. Has incredible footwork, body control and a lightning quick release running off screens. Easy to see why he made over 300 3s in his college career. pic.twitter.com/guODEOARze — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) May 6, 2022

The ACC’s leading scorer (19.2 points per game) has a chance to redeem some of the NBA Draft hype he had going into last season. Buddy hasn’t appeared on mock drafts but with the emphasis on the three-point shot in today’s NBA he’ll get a long look from teams looking to find a consistent shooter.

Should Boeheim perform well enough, he could find himself staying the whole week in Chicago and participating in the NBA Draft Combine which will run after the G League finishes and end on May 22.

We’ll keep an eye on news from the workouts of Buddy and Cole Swider as they look to join the ranks of Syracuse alums in the NBA next season.