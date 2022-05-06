2022 ’Cuse Awards Recap

The Syracuse Orange honored their best student-athletes during the 16th annual ‘Cuse Awards last night. Since there are so many to go through, I’ll be keeping most of them short and sweet. Here’s who was recognized:

Male Athlete of the Year: Sean Tucker, Football

When you set the single season rushing record for a school that had the likes of Jim Brown and Ernie Davis play for it, you make a pretty good case for this award. That’s exactly what Sean Tucker did, compiling 1,496 yards on the ground, another 255 in the air, and 14 total TDs.

Female Athlete of the Year: Meaghan Tyrrell, Lacrosse

The elder Tyrrell sister also etched herself in the record books this year, collecting the third most points (112) in a single season in Syracuse history. She was also 7th in the nation with 68 goals scored.

Male Performance of the Year: Sean Tucker, Football

During the October 30 game against Boston College, Tucker rushed for 207 yards om 26 carries, including a 51-yard TD that flipped momentum. It was the 9th most rushing yards in a single game in program history. And yes, we are pleased with his performance.

Female Performance of the Year: Amanda Vestri, Cross Country

On November 12, Vestri won the NCAA Northeast Regional with a time of 20:05, a 23-second victory. The win also gave her team an automatic bid in the NCAA Championship.

Male Rookie of the Year: Duce Chestnut, Football

An ESPN All-American Freshman and runner up ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year, Duce was part of a dynamic cornerback duo with Garrett Williams. He had three picks and 11 passes defended while starting each of SU’s 12 games.

Female Rookie of the Year: Sarah Marchand, Ice Hockey

The Ontario product had 10 goals and 15 assists during her freshman year, including a score during the CHA Championship Game. She was also one of the team’s consistent performers in the faceoff circle.

Game of the Year: Field Hockey 4-1 Victory over #4 Penn State

During the Sweet Sixteen of the NCAA Tournament, the Orange pulled off a massive upset over the Nittany Lions. Four different ‘Cuse players found the back of the net for the team’s first Tournament win since 2016.

Play of the Year: Tucker Dordevic SportsCenter #1 Play

This one speaks for itself:

Men’s Soladay Award: Kingsley Jonathan, Football

The recent Bills signee and #1 CFL draft pick impressed on and off the field during his time at SU. Jonathan was a three-time ACC Honor Roll selection and spent two years as an ACC rep on the NCAA Autonomy Board.

Women’s Soladay Award: Meghan Root, Soccer

A team captain, three-time ACC Academic team selection and member of the Syracuse Athletics Director’s Honor Roll every semester, Root also had 21 career points in 59 games played. I also gotta plug that she’s a fellow member of the Newhouse Mafia.

Men’s Team of the Year: Rowing

The #6 team in the country took home three separate cup races against ranked opponents. They were a breath of fresh air in a year where other men’s teams struggled.

Women’s Team of the Year: Ice Hockey

A CHA Division Title and Championship cemented this as the best season in WICE history. Head Coach Paul Flanagan also went out on top; in his final year at the helm, not only did he collect the program’s 200th victory, but he also won CHA Coach of the Year and led the Orange to their second ever NCAA Tournament appearance.

So that’s just about a wrap on the year for Athletics. Women’s Lacrosse still has the NCAA Tournament, Softball has three final home games this weekend and needs one win to clinch an ACC Tournament appearance, and both Rowing and Track teams still have some meets left.

We’d like to say congratulations to all those that were nominated for these awards, and especially to those who ended up taking them home.