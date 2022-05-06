 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Friday Feedback: Tell us which schools you want Syracuse to face

And we recap your favorite Dome memories

By Kevin M Wall
Syracuse v Penn State Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images

Since the Syracuse Orange’s football series with Penn State highlights the news this week, it makes a great theme for this week’s polls. Let’s get to the questions and we’ll recap last week’s responses below.

Poll

Which school would you like to see Syracuse football play?

view results
  • 54%
    West Virginia
    (40 votes)
  • 10%
    Michigan
    (8 votes)
  • 14%
    UCLA
    (11 votes)
  • 10%
    Alabama
    (8 votes)
  • 9%
    Other (answer in comments)
    (7 votes)
74 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which school would you like to see Syracuse MBB play?

view results
  • 22%
    Kentucky
    (16 votes)
  • 18%
    UCLA
    (13 votes)
  • 18%
    Gonzaga
    (13 votes)
  • 25%
    Kansas
    (18 votes)
  • 14%
    Other (answer in comments)
    (10 votes)
70 votes total Vote Now

Now let’s look at some other sports and some of the bigger-named programs out there

Poll

Which matchup would you be most interested in seeing in the Dome?

view results
  • 16%
    WBB vs South Carolina
    (10 votes)
  • 33%
    WBB vs UConn
    (20 votes)
  • 36%
    M. Lacrosse vs Denver
    (22 votes)
  • 5%
    W. Lacrosse vs USC
    (3 votes)
  • 8%
    M. Soccer vs UCLA
    (5 votes)
60 votes total Vote Now

Last week we asked about Dome memories and here’s what you told us:

  • 48% said the 1987 football game against West Virginia was the best game
  • 67% said Pearl’s shot against BC was the best moment
  • With a 1 vote difference, the “Bowie” jersey retirement topped the original Ernie Davis statue as the biggest WTF moment

Hopefully you’re enjoying these posts so let us know if you have some ideas for future polls.

Next Up In Syracuse Football

