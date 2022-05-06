Friday Feedback: Tell us which schools you want Syracuse to face

Since the Syracuse Orange’s football series with Penn State highlights the news this week, it makes a great theme for this week’s polls. Let’s get to the questions and we’ll recap last week’s responses below.

Other (answer in comments) vote view results 54% West Virginia (40 votes)

10% Michigan (8 votes)

14% UCLA (11 votes)

10% Alabama (8 votes)

9% Other (answer in comments) (7 votes) 74 votes total Vote Now

Other (answer in comments) vote view results 22% Kentucky (16 votes)

18% UCLA (13 votes)

18% Gonzaga (13 votes)

25% Kansas (18 votes)

14% Other (answer in comments) (10 votes) 70 votes total Vote Now

Now let’s look at some other sports and some of the bigger-named programs out there

M. Soccer vs UCLA vote view results 16% WBB vs South Carolina (10 votes)

33% WBB vs UConn (20 votes)

36% M. Lacrosse vs Denver (22 votes)

5% W. Lacrosse vs USC (3 votes)

8% M. Soccer vs UCLA (5 votes) 60 votes total Vote Now

Last week we asked about Dome memories and here’s what you told us:

48% said the 1987 football game against West Virginia was the best game

67% said Pearl’s shot against BC was the best moment

With a 1 vote difference, the “Bowie” jersey retirement topped the original Ernie Davis statue as the biggest WTF moment

Hopefully you’re enjoying these posts so let us know if you have some ideas for future polls.