Friday Feedback: Tell us which schools you want Syracuse to face

Since the Syracuse Orange’s football series with Penn State highlights the news this week, it makes a great theme for this week’s polls. Let’s get to the questions and we’ll recap last week’s responses below.
Poll
Which school would you like to see Syracuse football play?
-
54%
West Virginia
-
10%
Michigan
-
14%
UCLA
-
10%
Alabama
-
9%
Other (answer in comments)
Poll
Which school would you like to see Syracuse MBB play?
-
22%
Kentucky
-
18%
UCLA
-
18%
Gonzaga
-
25%
Kansas
-
14%
Other (answer in comments)
Now let’s look at some other sports and some of the bigger-named programs out there
Poll
Which matchup would you be most interested in seeing in the Dome?
-
16%
WBB vs South Carolina
-
33%
WBB vs UConn
-
36%
M. Lacrosse vs Denver
-
5%
W. Lacrosse vs USC
-
8%
M. Soccer vs UCLA
Last week we asked about Dome memories and here’s what you told us:
- 48% said the 1987 football game against West Virginia was the best game
- 67% said Pearl’s shot against BC was the best moment
- With a 1 vote difference, the “Bowie” jersey retirement topped the original Ernie Davis statue as the biggest WTF moment
Hopefully you’re enjoying these posts so let us know if you have some ideas for future polls.
