Syracuse football schedules two matchups with Penn State

The Syracuse Orange just rekindled one of their oldest rivalries. The Penn State Nittany Lions will face them in a home-and-home series, with SU heading to Happy Valley in 2027. The rematch inside the Dome will take place in 2028.





Syracuse has scheduled a home-and-home series with Penn State, the Orange's second-most frequently played opponent in program history.



Details: pic.twitter.com/WPq5jPvm2U — Syracuse Football (@CuseFootball) May 4, 2022

The two programs have faced each other 71 times, with Penn State leading the series 43-23-5. The last time the Orange and Nittany Lions matched up was at MetLife Stadium in 2013; Syracuse fell 23-17 in that game.

The Dome game in 2028 will be the first time since 2008 Penn State has made the trek to the Salt City. They currently ride a 5-game winning streak against SU.

This series is partly due to an alliance formed between the ACC, Big Ten, and Pac-12 conferences last August. In this agreement, the three groups are working to schedule non-conference matchups in football and men’s and women’s basketball.

To this point, SU has one other home-and-home series scheduled with the Big Ten: they’ll host Purdue this year and hit the road in 2023. They do not have any with the Pac-12. Other big matchups over the next few years include the 2025 season opener against Tennessee, four straight games against Army starting in 2023, and five games against Notre Dame through 2030.