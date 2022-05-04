Can Syracuse football shore up the interior before summer?

We haven’t had much to talk about related to Syracuse Orange football since the spring game. Sometimes the quiet is good as we haven’t heard much about injuries or any other transfers. On the other hand, Syracuse has major questions on both lines and we haven’t seen any new singings on the offensive or defensive line.

The defensive line would certainly appear to be the biggest priority as the Orange are looking to replace Kingsley Jonathan, Cody Roscoe, Josh Black and McKinley Williams. There was positive news throughout spring practice about the development of Steve Linton and Caleb Okechukwu and physically Jatius Geer and Francois Nolton look as though they could contribute in the Fall. However the position is inexperienced and with a solid back eight for Tony White, the front three has to be ready to do their part.

We know that the Orange tried to get Albany’s Jared Verse who went to Florida State and were also after Cam Goode from UCF before he committed to Michigan. Will they find another player from the portal with the start of summer school approaching? If not could we end up seeing more of Chris Elmore on defense next Fall, and if so how might that impact the running game?

On offense Dino Babers mentioned throughout the spring that he wanted to find one more veteran offensive lineman to add to roster-preferably someone who could play center. Syracuse has a couple of internal options at the spot but we know the line has struggled so there could be an upgrade still out there.

While defensive line is a higher priority we hope there is another roster addition on the way for the Orange.