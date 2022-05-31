 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Troy Nunes is an Absolute Podcast: A football podcast in May, because we can.

So much football news.

By Steve Haller
We’re into the offseason content for the Syracuse Orange but that doesn’t mean the ‘Cuse world stopped. We’re here with a full blown football pod in May, because why wouldn’t we be. There’s also a smattering of other sports at the end for furthering the reach of the Otto-man Empire.

In this week’s edition of the Podcast, the guys talked about...

  • The quarterback room getting a little more crowded with Carlos Del Rio-Wilson...
  • The Syracuse football schedule dropped and we’re in primetime.
  • SP+ looks both better and worse somehow?
  • Oshae Brisett gets a National Team callup.
  • Orange soccer update, because Miller and Buchanan are back with Canada’s National Team.
