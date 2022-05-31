Troy Nunes is an Absolute Podcast: A football podcast in May, because we can.

We’re into the offseason content for the Syracuse Orange but that doesn’t mean the ‘Cuse world stopped. We’re here with a full blown football pod in May, because why wouldn’t we be. There’s also a smattering of other sports at the end for furthering the reach of the Otto-man Empire.

In this week’s edition of the Podcast, the guys talked about...

The quarterback room getting a little more crowded with Carlos Del Rio-Wilson...

The Syracuse football schedule dropped and we’re in primetime.

SP+ looks both better and worse somehow?

Oshae Brisett gets a National Team callup.

Orange soccer update, because Miller and Buchanan are back with Canada’s National Team.

