Three Syracuse track athletes qualify for NCAA Championships

The Syracuse Orange track and field teams had an up and down track season but three athletes will look to close the year out on a high note. Annie Boos, Jaheem Hayles and Nathan Henderson advanced out of the NCAA East preliminary rounds to qualify for the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Eugene Oregon.

The graduate transfer Boos took 3rd in her heat of the 3000m steeplechase to grab a spot in Eugene. Boos ran 10:03.16 to grab the 12th and final qualifying spot and she will make her first NCAA appearance.

Jaheem Hayles picked a great time for a personal-best in the 110m hurdles. Hayles finished 3rd in his heat to grab an automatic qualifier in a time of 13.54. He was the 6th-fastest competitor in the regional and he’ll likely need to keep improving his time in Eugene to make it to the final.

The biggest surprise among the Syracuse qualifiers was Nathan Henderson. Henderson who chose to run the 1500m at regional turned in a personal-best time of 3:41.85 to grab the final qualifying spot out of the East. After a fast first heat of the 1500, Henderson found himself among a large group and was able to hold on for 5th place in the heat and book his first trip to Eugene.

The first nationals qualifier of the weekend.



Nathan got it done yesterday. pic.twitter.com/Oi1uC6Ri9V — Syracuse XC/Track (@CuseXCTF) May 28, 2022

These three Orange athletes will be in action beginning next week and we’ll have more coverage before the action gets underway at Hayward Field.