Get to Know Your Orange Man: #99, DL Elijah Fuentes-Cundiff

Syracuse Orange fans used to know it was summer when they were rockin’ in Weedsport, but these days it’s when “Get to Know Your Orange Man” returns. We’re happy to return for another year of player profiles leading up to the 2022 Syracuse Football season.

New football season. New Dome name. New reasons for optimism for Syracuse Orange fans? Let’s get to meeting the 2022 Orange....up first is

Name: Elijah Fuentes-Cundiff

Position: Defensive Line

Year: (Redshirt) Freshman

Height: 6’4”

Weight: 266 lbs

Hometown: Bronx, NY

High School: Cardinal Hayes

2021 stats: Played in two games in his first season recording two tackles against Albany,

2022 projections: We’ll say this a lot when talking about the defensive line, but there are opportunities for players like Fuentes-Cundiff. While Syracuse looks to have the starters on the outside locked in, a strong fall camp can move him into the rotation on the interior. The Orange lack experience on the defensive line but this means younger players could get a chance to show their skills early on.

How’d he get here?: He was thought to be a Boston College lean but picked Syracuse over the Eagles, Rutgers, and Wake Forest.

What’d recruiting sites say?: Three stars from 247 and Rivals. A top-10 recruit in the state of New York.

Twitter feed: @ElijahFuentes19

Tweets of wonder:

Thank you @CardinalHayesFB for an amazing 4 years❤️gonna miss if frfr to all the youngins out there who looking for a home ya know where to pull up‼️‼️Best Coaching Staff In NYC❤️99 out... pic.twitter.com/qGCNRv82Ct — Elijah Fuentes (@ElijahFuentes19) May 9, 2021

Interesting nugget o’interest: Elijah was high school teammates with fellow Syracuse defender Malik Matthew.

Let’s get a look at ya: Here are some highlights from his signing day video