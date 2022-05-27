 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Friday Feedback: Tell us about your fan experience in the Dome

What do you like and what would you like to see improved?

By Kevin M Wall
/ new
Michael Ostrowski

Welcome to Feedback Friday Syracuse Orange fans. This week we want to know a bit about your fan experience in The Dome. This is the name the majority of you who responded last week said you’d use to describe Syracuse’s home. We know everyone is ready for a long weekend so don’t worry our survey won’t be over 100 questions.

Poll

What do you like best about the Dome improvements?

view results
  • 0%
    Air Conditioning
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    The new video board
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Concessions changes
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    The troughs remain
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Other (tell us in the comments)
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Poll

What upcoming improvements are you most excited about?

view results
  • 0%
    Upgraded 5G wireless
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Individual seats
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Club seating sections
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Access to private concessions/bathrooms
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Other (tell us in comments)
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Feel free to expand in the comments below.

Next Up In Syracuse Football

Loading comments...