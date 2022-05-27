Syracuse ice hockey names Britni Smith head coach

The Syracuse Orange women’s ice hockey team had just one head coach since the program’s inception in 2008: Paul Flanagan. After his surprise retirement at the end of the season, SU chose to look outside the current staff for his successor.

That replacement ended up being someone he once coached: Britni Smith.

A new era begins



Meet the second head coach in our program history, @britnismith19!https://t.co/8szFFhTGCk pic.twitter.com/wdNSyq4bQj — Syracuse Ice Hockey (@CuseIce) May 26, 2022

Smith played for St. Lawrence from 2006-2010, spending two years under Flanagan before he came to start the Syracuse program. More recently, she spent eight years as an assistant coach for Clarkson University. Smith was a key part in guiding the program to deep playoff runs. The Golden Knights made the Frozen Four in four straight seasons (2015-16 to 2018-19) and were back-to-back NCAA Champions in 2017 and 2018. They had a combined record of 207-60-26 during her eight years there.

Additionally, Smith spent time in Toronto, both as a professional player and behind the bench. She spent four years with the Toronto Furies of the Canadian Women’s Hockey League, beginning in 2010 as the 3rd overall pick and later capping off her pro career as the captain of the 2013-14 CWHL Championship team. Smith also began her coaching career north of the border as an assistant for the University of Toronto from 2012-2014.

She was also an assistant for Hockey Canada’s U-18 program in 2016 and 2020.

Smith inherits the defending College Hockey America Champion Orange, who made their second NCAA Tournament appearance last season.

Welcome to Syracuse Britni!