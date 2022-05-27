Syracuse football will be primetime players to start the season

Syracuse Orange fans can start to make their September plans as we learned some kickoff times for the beginning of the year.

Primetime



Kickoff times have been set for our first four games!



More: https://t.co/ScwCtLl2aW pic.twitter.com/luET51oVFW — Syracuse Football (@CuseFootball) May 26, 2022

Not much to complain about in terms of these times to start the year as fans can have plenty of time to rake leaves .... go apple-picking .... get outside before the snow falls without interfering with Syracuse football. Only one Noon game in the group should allow Syracuse to bring more fans to the JMA Dome as Syracuse embarks on a pivotal campaign.

The early television schedule also means you won’t need to scramble to figure out which RSN is carrying the game. Should the Orange be able to start fast then they’d likely increase their chances of drawing 3:30 or 7:00 kickoffs against NC State and Clemson. For a program that’s looking to make a statement to fans and recruits, this is a very good early season television schedule.

