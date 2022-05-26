100 things we’re looking forward to when Syracuse football returns

It’s 100 days until the Syracuse Orange football team welcomes the Louisville Cardinals to the JMA Wireless Dome so here’s 100 things we’re looking forward to seeing next fall;

Sean Tucker in action The first announcer who has to remember to welcome you to the JMA Wireless Dome, not the Carrier Dome Playing the “Will my Dome Dog be fresh?” lottery That one guy wearing a Shafer era platinum jersey in the crowd Watching Chris Elmore flatten an unsuspecting corner back Mikel Jones going sideline to sideline Quarterbacks looking at Garrett Williams’ side, turning to Duce Chestnut’s side, then bracing for Stephon Thompson’s hit Seeing if Garrett Shrader’s first deep throw connects Looking for the first media tweet complaining about the wi-fi Constant advertisements about said wi-fi The crowd’s nervous anticipation for Syracuse’s first punt of the year Being able to enjoy the game without losing 10 pounds of sweat sitting at the top of 331 Two words; inflatable jumpies Fielding confused comments in the game thread thanks to number changes from last season The first calls for Dino to put Carlos Del Rio-Wilson into the game Wondering if Syracuse can start 1-0 Sean Tucker breaking a tackle in the backfield Steve’s 10,000 word offensive line recaps Our first Dancing Floyd celebration Watching at home game as drunk dudes try to collaborate on a way to steal a row of bleachers before the Summer 2023 renovations Same goes for the seat cushions so they can actually sit in them When they unveil the Paul McCartney banner next to Billy Joel’s The first time Shrader keeps on the RPO and rounds the corner with lots of green in front of him The pre-game hype video that sounds like it was recorded underwater because the crowd can’t understand anything being said The annual Dome tin giveaway, because who doesn’t have enough of those already? Seeing Robert Anae’s offense run some creative plays “Is it basketball season yet?” jokes Tailgating on the Quad or at Manley A packed student section Hearing the Touchdown horn again Walking through the sliding doors without our ears popping Beer cups with lids, a truly revolutionary way to keep the spills to a minimum In-game promotions that we can’t hear because the sound system still sucks Fans insisting they’ll always call it the Carrier Dome Relaxed COVID restrictions and hopefully a 40k plus crowd or two Those staged player celebrations on the giant video board Students “from Boston” who show up for games wearing Brady’s Tampa Bay jersey Listening to the best music from 2016 during tv timeouts Matthew Bergeron pancake blocks Key Bank’s “Keys of the Game” False starts on the opposing offense on 3rd and 3 When Szmyt happens Spotting Mounir Hima in the student section Sean Tucker plays the final home game wearing this number The first “We Want Bama” chant from the student section when up on Louisville. The first “this team may actually be pretty good,” tweet from the Nunes account. The first “this team may be very bad,” tweet from the Nunes account. The first “who is that guy,” and googling the Syracuse roster moment at home. The first “who is that guy,” and attempting to google the Syracuse roster, but failing because of the bad wifi at the JMA Dome. The first time you see the Ernie Davis statue on your walk towards the Dome. Hearing the band on the Quad when you’re not quite on the quad. Deciding which t-shirt to wear, because it will still be 100 degrees inside the Dome. (Especially if it’s Homefield) Or, deciding on which jersey to wear: the nice new Nike one or the way more comfortable and breathable old one with peeling numbers. (We know you’re going to choose the old one) Someone donates the money to build a statue of Dwight Freeney sacking Tom Brady Flipping the banner at Varsity Then trying to convince the bartender at Faegans that Flip Saturday is a real thing Testing your old ID to see if you have enough SUpercard to get a pretzel The first time a drunk dude kicks his beer over and you watch everyone below him scramble to move their things as the beer slowly streams down the 300s Looking at the 1959 National Championship Banner Heading to DraftKings to put money on Syracuse to win the National Championship Old timers preaching about the Big East days Even older timers preaching about being an independent and reminding everyone about it when Notre Dame visits Enjoying the A/C for the early season home games (of which there are a lot this year) Having a TE Seeing what impact those 150+ question surveys had Reminding people it’s Axe throwing with Sean Tucker, not Axe throwing at Sean Tucker Also reminding people not to throw Axes at Brent Axe even if he’s tweeting about the Red Sox during the Louisville game Holding our breath when the first starting offensive lineman is helped off the field Dome Nachos Sean Tucker catching a swing pass Potentially the last year before the 3-5-5 schedule is implemented Kids wanting to ride the Dome Roof coaster Pounding the bleachers one last year “It’s a Syracuse... 1st Down!” Promot- *ahem* Theme Days All the Dome puns Not having to boo Pete Davidson away again Pride of the Orange The crowd rising in anticipation at the prospect of a long kick return Figuring out how Purdue snuck that drum through the Stadium Control gate That one guy who crowds too closely at the trough A student figuring out how to hack the scoreboard so they can stream their Fortnite game on it Complaining about holding Deleting those spam accounts posting illegal stream links in the game threads The return of TNIAAM pre-game shows Getting to the Quad early to watch Orange Girl perform in front of Hendricks B-roll footage of Dinosaur BBQ Nooners Refusing to call it Orange Central People complaining about games on ACC Network Beating UConn Playing two ACC games in September Buying cheap single game tickets from the Notre Dame fans who bought seasons for one game Getting mad at Packer & Durham’s ACC Power Rankings When the official Orange Out shirt is released three days before the Orange Out game Otto being Otto #ExtendBabers Convincing ourselves Syracuse will be 5-0 on October 2nd Marlowe Wax’s tackling power rating Sean Tucker’s post-game tweets

There you have it, now let’s hear yours....