Syracuse men’s basketball alum Oshae Brissett added to Canadian National team roster

Former Syracuse Orange forward Oshae Brissett has seen his NBA career flourish over the last two seasons with the Indiana Pacers. His play has put him in position to be one of 14 players who committed to playing for Team Canada for the next three summers.

Brissett joins nine other NBA players who made the commitment to help Canada return to the 2024 Olympics in Paris. This season in Indiana Oshae averaged 9.1 points and 5.3 rebounds per game and is signed through next season.

He’ll begin play with the National team on Canada Day (July 1st) when Canada resumes play in the qualifying for the 2023 FIBA World Cup. Oshae will be reunited with his former head coach as Nick Nurse of the Toronto Raptors has remained on Canada’s head coach through the Olympics.