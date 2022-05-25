Syracuse tennis: doubles team eliminated from NCAA Championship

The Syracuse Orange doubles team of Miyuka Kimoto and Polina Kozyreva were knocked out of the NCAA Championships last night at the University of Illinois. Kimoto and Kozyreva were defeated by the 6th-seeded Texas A&M Aggies duo of Jayci Goldsmith and Tatiana Makarova by a score of 6-2, 6-1.

Kimoto and Kozyreva were making their first NCAA appearance while their opponents were back for the second straight season. Goldsmith and Makarova are the winningest doubles tandem in A&M school history boasting a 93-35 career record (24-6 this season). The Syracuse duo finishes the season with a 9-8 doubles record and a bright outlook for next season after gaining this post-season experience.