Syracuse football: QB Carlos Del Rio-Wilson transfer to Orange from Florida

We know that the Syracuse Orange don’t have many scholarship spots open for its football roster. On Tuesday, Dino Babers and the Orange coaching staff made a splash for one of its final roster spots. Quarterback Carlos Del Rio-Wilson announced his commitment to the Orange on social media. He is a transfer from the Florida Gators.

Del Rio-Wilson was a true freshman at Florida during the 2021 season, but did not see any game time. He took a redshirt, meaning that he has four years of eligibility left. Del Rio-Wilson entered the transfer portal on April 19.

The credentials for Del Rio-Wilson are impressive. He was a four-star recruit by ESPN and Rivals out of Cartersville, Georgia. He earned many notable offers from Florida State, Louisville, Miami, Michigan and Ole Miss, to name a few. Most notably, Del Rio-Wilson was named the fifth-best performer at the Elite 11 camp in 2020. You might remember former Orange quarterback Tommy DeVito participated in the notable quarterback camp during his high school days.

With spring ball already over, it’s probably out of the question that Del Rio-Wilson makes a huge impact in terms of the Orange quarterback depth chart. However, the backup job to Garrett Shrader is wide open right now after the presumptive backup Justin Lamson reportedly suffered a non-contact injury. While it’s a vastly unproved and inexperienced quarterback room, there are at least more options now if Shrader underperforms or gets injured.

Welcome to Syracuse, Carlos!