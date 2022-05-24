Syracuse women’s lacrosse: Eight players named Inside Lacrosse All-Americans

The Syracuse Orange women’s lacrosse team had eight players named All-Americans on Monday by Inside Lacrosse.

Meaghan Tyrrell and Sarah Cooper topped the list for the Orange, as both were named first-team All-Americans.

Syracuse's 8⃣ overall honorees tie for the most for any school in the nation.

Kate Mashewske was named the draw specialist on the second team, while Emily Hawryschuk, Sam Swart, Meg Carney, Emma Tyrrell and Katie Goodale were all named honorable mentions selections.



The eight players tied SU for the most selections from one school with North Carolina.

Meaghan’s incredible season saw her become a finalist for the Tewaaraton Award in addition to her first-team All-American selection.

Her 78 goals this season were one shy of the school single-season record while her 111 points rank fourth on Syracuse’s single-season list. She also became only the sixth player in school history to reach 300 points for her career, and only the fourth to have both 200 goals and 100 assists.

Emily broke the school record for career goals (272) and finishes her legendary career ranked fourth on Syracuse’s all-time points list (341).

Congratulations to all eight ladies on this wonderful achievement!