Syracuse men’s basketball books a non-conference game versus Oakland University for the 22-23 season

The Syracuse Orange Men’s Basketball team added yet another non-conference game to their 22-23 season schedule. After announcing home games against Lehigh and Colgate last week, we learned the Orange will face off against the Oakland University Golden Grizzlies inside of the JMA dome on Tuesday, December 6th, 2022.

Syracuse and Oakland have played four games against one another , all of which resulted in Syracuse victories. The last time these two teams played was on December 19th, 2019, when the Orange defeated the Grizzlies 74-62 inside the Dome. The Orange were led by Elijah Hughes, and Joe Girard who combined for 43 points.

The Grizzlies finished last season finished with an overall record of 20-12 and 12-7 conference record playing in the Horizon League. Leading the way for the Grizzlies is head coach Greg Kampe, who is currently third all-time in most seasons coached in college basketball and is entering his 39th season coaching at Oakland. Kempe’s historic tenure at Oakland falls short of only Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim, and former Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski, who coached 41 and 45 seasons for their respective universities.

Syracuse is coming close to completing the 22-23 schedule as we anticipate that home games with both Cornell and Georgetown will be added. Stay tuned for more updates.