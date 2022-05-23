Syracuse men’s basketball schedules rematch with Colgate in 22-23 season

The Syracuse Orange have added another non-conference opponent to the 2022-23 schedule. After last week’s announcement that Lehigh will come to the Dome to likely kick off the season, SU added a familiar foe in Colgate to the calendar. The Raiders will visit on Tuesday, November 15.

Last season, Colgate snapped a 54-game losing streak against Syracuse with a 100-85 win. Matt Langel’s squad had the 2nd best 3-point field goal percentage (40.3%) in all of D1 Basketball and finished the campaign 23-12 (16-2 in the Patriot), which included winning the Patriot League Championship over Navy. The Raiders made a third consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance where they lost a tightly contested game to #14 Wisconsin 67-60. The recent success earned Langel an extension that will keep him the Head Coach through 2030.

.



Coach Langel has been named a finalist for the Hugh Durham award, presented annually to the top Division I mid-major head coach. https://t.co/ZIGuLwhPD5 | #GoGate pic.twitter.com/bWkhZkBprI — Colgate Men's Basketball (@ColgateMBB) March 23, 2022

Syracuse leads the all-time series over Colgate 127-46. The most frequent matchup in Orange basketball history dates all the way back to 1902.

SU’s ACC opponents were already revealed, and the team is also expected to host Bryant and Cornell. It’s also rumored that Georgetown will make a trip to CNY this upcoming season.