Troy Nunes is an Absolute Podcast: We didn’t change our name, yet

The Syracuse Orange athletic season is almost at the end, and well, it was not ideal. But that doesn’t mean there weren’t bright spots, and there are big changes coming to the program next season.

In this week’s edition of the Podcast, the guys talked about...

We start off with Premier League chatter, because we’re procrastinating talking about...

Women’s Lacrosse lost 15-4 to Northwestern in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament. Ouch.

Speaking of Lacrosse... We talk men’s lacrosse and the player movement including a new #TRADER.

Did you know that we are one year away from incoming high school freshman never seeing Syracuse win a National Title?

Track and Crew... it’s up to you to salvage the season.

HOMEFIELD APPAREL (Use promo code NUNES for 10% off your first order)

(Use promo code NUNES for 10% off your first order) You ready for football on the Ernie Davis Legends Field at the JMA Wireless Dome and basketball on the Jim Boeheim Court at the JMA Wireless Dome? We are!

We talk about the Syracuse Fan Survey and just how it missed the targeted mark.

Syracuse alumni roundmap.

Join our Discord!

If you haven’t yet, please subscribe to Troy Nunes Is An Absolute Podcast:

You Missed It! Recent TNIAAP episodes:

These will be taking place every Sunday night at 8 PM ET, so feel free to join in the fun or wait until the following Monday morning for the re-watch above!