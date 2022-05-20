Syracuse men’s basketball adds Lehigh to 22-23 schedule

The Syracuse Orange have added another non-conference opponent to the 2022-23 schedule. The Lehigh Mountain Hawks of the Patriot League will come to the JMA Wireless Dome on November 7th in what should be the home opener for the Orange.

Lehigh was originally scheduled to play Syracuse last season but the game was cancelled. Brett Reed’s team finished last season with a 13-19 record (10-8 in the Patriot) and were 9th in the nation in 3-point field goal percentage (38.2%). They lost to Colgate in the semi-finals of the Patriot League and were a team that improved after they entered conference play. On paper this looks like a squad that will provide an interesting challenge for a young Syracuse team, especially one that isn’t experienced in the zone.

The two teams last played in 2015 and Syracuse is 4-0 against Lehigh all-time. We now know that the Orange will face Lehigh and Bryant in the JMA Dome next season, along with the previously announced games in Brooklyn and ACC play. Expected home games against Colgate and Cornell have not been confirmed but we are close to having a complete list of the 22-23 opponents.