Friday Feedback: What will you call Syracuse’s domed stadium?

Syracuse Orange fans were finally given the official confirmation that the Stadium formerly known as the Carrier Dome will now be called the JMA Wireless Dome...and sometimes the JMA Dome, unless you are referring to a frenzied crowd when you should say The Loud House, Got it?

Well today we want to know what you will be calling the stadium

Poll What will you call Syracuse’s home stadium? The Dome

The Carrier Dome

The JMA Dome

The JMA Wireless Dome

Other (share in comments) vote view results 74% The Dome (163 votes)

10% The Carrier Dome (24 votes)

9% The JMA Dome (21 votes)

1% The JMA Wireless Dome (3 votes)

4% Other (share in comments) (9 votes) 220 votes total Vote Now

We continue to monitor ACC Football schedule news, but last week 46% picked the Virginia Tech Hokies as the preferred 3rd permanent rival with Pitt and Boston College.

When it comes to next year’s home men’s basketball schedule, 47% say that post-Coach K Duke is the most interesting home MBB game in 22-23.

Finally 27% of you #disloyalidiots were correct about the women’s lacrosse team not making it to this year’s Final Four...hope you’re happy about being right!

Enjoy the weekend everyone and let’s hope tennis, rowing, and track give us some more positive news before this athletic year ends.