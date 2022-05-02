Syracuse men’s lacrosse: Tucker Dordevic enters transfer portal

Just one day after the Syracuse Orange finished their worst season in program history, they found out the nightmare year wasn’t over yet. Tucker Dordevic, one of the team’s captains and the leading scorer, announced on Instagram that he is entering the transfer portal.

Dordevic, a midfielder by trade, was thrust into a role on attack this season after Owen Hiltz suffered a season-ending injury in a preseason scrimmage. During his SU career, Dordevic tallied 94 goals, 29 assists, and 51 ground balls. His 47 goals this year were a career high, and only three other ACC players had more. He averaged nearly 12 shots per game as well, easily the highest in the conference.

This unexpected news is a major loss to the program. With Hiltz returning next year and the nation’s top prospect Joey Spallina coming in as well, Tucker should have been able to return to his natural position. Still, after a six-game losing streak to end the spring 4-10, It’s not hard to see why he wants out regardless.

Dordevic will be on local radio later to discuss why he chose to depart Syracuse: