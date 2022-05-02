Syracuse women’s basketball adds two Class of 2022 recruits

New head coach Felisha Legette-Jack continues to add to her 2022-23 Syracuse Orange roster. After landing several transfers, Syracuse has added their first two Class of 2022 players to the team. The first is Lexi McNabb, who had been committed to Legette-Jack and Buffalo.

The daughter of Syracuse alums Donovan McNabb and Raquel (Nurse) McNabb continues the family legacy in Orange. We probably don’t need to remind you about Donovan’s career but some of you might not know that Roxi McNabb was the MVP of the 1997 Syracuse women’s basketball team and ranks in the top 10 in school history in assists and steals. Lexi played last season in Canada but before that was on back-to-back Arizona state championship teams. We’d expect Lexi will add depth to the backcourt next season behind Teisha Hyman and Dyashia Fair.

Syracuse added even more backcourt help with the commitment of Kennedi Perkins.

Kennedi Perkins, 5-6 PG, Bolingbrook HS (IL), has announced her commitment to Syracuse WBB, their second 2022 commit, joining Lexi McNabb — Raoul (@Raoul_000) May 2, 2022

Perkins had offers from Vanderbilt and Northwestern among others and she will give the Orange another ball-handler next season. As with McNabb, there is no pressure on this duo to come in and start so they can be brought off the bench in their first season as Syracuse looks to rebound in 22-23.