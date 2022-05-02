Three former Syracuse football players sign as undrafted free agents

For the first time since 2017, no Syracuse Orange football player heard their name called during this year’s NFL Draft.

But all is not lost. Two former Syracuse players have already signed UDFA (Undrafted Free Agent) deals and another has multiple camp invitations. They consist of Josh Black, Kingsley Jonathan, and McKinley Williams, all of whom are defensive linemen.

Black, an Illinois native received a training camp invite to fight for a spot on his hometown team, the Chicago Bears. He has also been invited to camp with the New Orleans Saints.

Jonathan, the Nigerian defensive lineman, won’t have to travel far. He will be shuffling to Buffalo and joining the Bills mafia after signing a UDFA contract with the AFC favorite.

Williams, a Florida native signed a deal with the Colts and won’t have to worry about weather as he’ll go from playing in the Carrier Dome to Lucas Oil Stadium.

Although it is disappointing for a player to slide in the draft or not hear their name called at all, plenty of NFL roster spots are composed of player drafted on day three and undrafted free agents.

As far as the rest of the ACC is concerned, only 21 players in total heard their name called. No team had more than four players selected. Other than Syracuse, Duke and Louisville were the only other schools without a player drafted.

It’s possible for a similar fate to happen for the Syracuse men’s basketball team during the 2022 NBA Draft on June 23rd, but it depends on what happens during the pre-draft process. Time will tell.