Syracuse women’s lacrosse: NCAA Tournament quarterfinals vs. Northwestern

It’s quarterfinal day of the NCAA Tournament as the Syracuse Orange women’s lacrosse team takes on the Northwestern Wildcats. Game time is set for 5 PM and will be televised on ESPN U.

It's NCAA Quarterfinal GAMEDAY‼️



Syracuse at Northwestern

Evanston, Ill.

5 p.m. Eastern

ESPNU

WJPZ 89.1FM

WJPZ 89.1FM

Live stats https://t.co/2RurAkFByI

‘Cuse defeated Fairfield and Princeton last weekend to advance to this round, while Northwestern beat Central Michigan and Michigan.

The Orange and the Wildcats have already met once this season, back on March 1, in a game that ended in heartbreak for SU. The Orange blew a three-goal lead with less than four minutes to play, and then lost the game on the first possession of overtime, 16-15.

Statistically speaking, there is a lot that needs to change the second time around for SU: