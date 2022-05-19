Syracuse, JMA Wireless officially announce 10-year deal for Dome naming-rights

The Syracuse Orange have found their new naming-rights partner. After a report by Sportico saying that this was a done deal, the University officially unveiled its new partnership with JMA Wireless this morning.

A new era begins at one of college sports' most iconic venues, the JMA Wireless Dome pic.twitter.com/0lJ0zGID7X — Syracuse Athletics (@Cuse) May 19, 2022

The 10-year deal will rename the Carrier Dome to the JMA Wireless Dome, shortened to the JMA Dome in SU’s official release. The financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Syracuse Athletic Director John Wildhack, Chancellor Kent Syverud, Chief Campus Facilites Officer Pete Sala, JMA Founder and CEO John Mezzalingua, Women’s Basketball Head Coach Felisha Legette-Jack, Mayor Ben Walsh, and County Executive Ryan McMahon were all present at today’s press conference.

“I’ve been here since the Dome was first envisioned and conceived, and never have I been so excited for what the future holds,” Sala said.

This announcement comes after the lifetime Carrier contract was bought out and ended after the final men’s lacrosse game on May 1.

“Perpetuity I discovered is a long time,” Syverud said. “10 years seems like enough time to discover a genuine partnership.”

JMA is a local wireless company that will also partner with SU to install a new 5G Wi-Fi system inside the Dome. The company recently did the same for the NFL’s new Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles.

“Being at the forefront of athletics in this way helps us attract and recruit the finest scholar-athletes because it shows our commitment to the short- and long-term success of our program,” Wildhack said

With the Carrier Dome signage already off the outside of the building, JMA is looking to add its own as soon as possible.

Wondering when we’ll see the new name on the outside of the JMA Wireless Dome?



Well, that’s something the University is currently figuring out with the city of Syracuse, according to Chancellor Kent Syverud… pic.twitter.com/yj20q3kbpB — Teagan Brown (@Teagannbrownn) May 19, 2022

Additional renovations will continue through the summer of 2023.