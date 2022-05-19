Syracuse women’s rowing selected for NCAA Championships

The Syracuse Orange women’s rowing team was selected to compete in next week’s NCAA Championships in Sarasota, Florida. The Orange finished 2nd to Virginia in the ACC Championships and will return looking to improve on last year’s results which had them placing a program-best 10th in the overall team competition with finishes of 12th in 1st Varsity 8, 11th in 2nd Varsity 8 and 11th in Varsity Fours.

Heading into the competition next week Syracuse is ranked 14th in 1st Varsity 8, 12th in 2nd Varsity 8, and 16th in the Fours. This is the 5th time that the Orange have earned an invitation to the NCAA Championships and we wish the team well as they head to Florida.

Congratulations to our three 2022 All-ACC selections pic.twitter.com/uYvfgoq3rN — Syracuse Women’s Rowing (@CuseWRowing) May 16, 2022

The races will be shown on NCAA.com and will air May 27th-29th from Sarasota. Good luck to the Orange.